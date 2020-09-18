OFFICIAL: Juventus terminate Higuain contract

Juventus have officially confirmed the termination of Gonzalo Higuain’s contract by mutual consent, following his move to Inter Miami.

The 32-year-old left Turin last week having agreed a severance with the Bianconeri and has already arrived in Miami, ahead of his official signing announcement.

The veteran striker was told by new coach Andrea Pirlo that he didn’t feature in the clubs plans for the upcoming season and would need to leave before the transfer window closed.

Juventus released a statement on the clubs official website, confirming Higuain’s departure:

Turin, 17 September 2020 – Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces the mutual termination of the contract with the player Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain. This operation generates a negative economic effect of approximately € 18.3 million on the 2019/2020 financial year due to the residual value write-down of the registration rights of the player.

Higuain spent three seasons with the Bianconeri, winning three successive Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia, scoring 66 goals in 148 appearances, as well as helping to guide the club to a Champions League final in 2016.