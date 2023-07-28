Juventus has reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Mohamed Ihattaren, who never had the opportunity to represent the club during his time there.

The Dutchman was recommended to Juventus by the late Mino Raiola in the summer of 2021, leading to his inclusion in the squad. However, Juventus immediately loaned him to Sampdoria, where he encountered difficulties and became unsettled, eventually going AWOL.

Following his stint at Sampdoria, Ihattaren was loaned to Ajax, but his off-field issues continued to haunt him, making it challenging for him to find stability at the club.

Due to ongoing troubles, the Dutchman, Ajax and Juventus mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the midway point of the last season. He trained separately at Juventus for the remainder of the term.

Even during the current summer transfer window, Ihattaren did not figure in Juventus’ plans, leading to the final decision to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

A club statement on Twitter reads:

“Officially, the consensual resolution of the contract that bound Mohamed Ihattaren to Juventus.

“Good luck, Mohamed.”

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren is still just 21, but he may waste his footballing career with all the off-field problems that have plagued his life.

His signing was a surprise to most Bianconeri fans and they will hardly think someone relevant has left the club, as he never played for the Black and Whites.