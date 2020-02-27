OFFICIAL: Juventus v Inter behind closed doors

The Lega Serie A have officially confirmed that this weekends Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter will be played behind closed doors.

There had been concerns all week that the fixture would have to be played without a crowd due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy, although the Italian press suggested both clubs may push to have the game played on Monday instead,

Official confirmation has now come through that Juventus-Inter, Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL and Sassuolo-Brescia will all be played behind closed doors this weekend.

The statement confirmed that there would be no changes to the schedule given the outbreak having affected Piedmont, Lombardy, Friuli, Veneto and Liguria meaning the lockdown of those fixture will remain until the evening of Sunday 1 March.

Juventus have made no official announcement as yet, but the suggestion in various local papers is that they would not be refunding ticket purchases.