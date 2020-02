After backlash over playing the Derby D’Italia behind closed, Juventus v Inter has officially been postponed to May 13 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Reports from Italy suggested Juve management were pushing to have the game rearranged to later in the week, with newspapers suggesting the game may be postponed altogether.

The Lega Serie A have now confirmed that Juventus-Inter, Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa, Parma-SPAL and Sassuolo-Brescia have been rescheduled to May 13.