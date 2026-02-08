The official Juventus X account released the starting lineup that will take on Lazio in Sunday’s big Serie A showdown.

The contest will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and will kick off at 20:45 CET.

The Bianconeri were knocked out of the Coppa Italia on Thursday after suffering a heavy loss to Atalanta in Bergamo. However, they have been enjoying a positive run in Serie A, so they’ll be gunning for a third straight league win at the expense of the Biancocelseti, who were victorious in the reverse fixture back in October.

Juventus regain the services of Kenan Yildiz

The good news for Juventus is that Kenan Yildiz has been deemed fit enough to start. The Turkish international complained of muscle fatigue last weekend in Parma, so he remained on the bench in midweek.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old made a swift recovery, and he’ll be looking to celebrate his new contract in style.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari selezionati da mister Spalletti per sfida contro la Lazio di questa sera 📜@EASPORTSFC @easportsfcit#JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/GWdO1r4OI8 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) February 8, 2026

Yildiz will be part of the supporting crew that will play behind Jonathan David in Luciano Spalletti’s hybrid 4-2-3-1 formation. Weston McKennie will operate in the hole, while Andrea Cambiaso will be shifted to the right wing to fill in for Francisco Conceicao, who is only fit enough for a bench role.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram are, as usual, Spalletti’s choices for the double pivot.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

At the back, Teun Koopmeiners got the nod due to Lloyd Kelly’s physical struggles. The Englishman, like Conceicao, has earned a call-up, but will start on the bench.

The Dutchman will combine with Gleison Bremer at the heart of the backline, with Pierre Kalulu and Juan Cabal taking the flanks. Michele Di Gregorio will start between the sticks following his midweek rest.

Juventus vs Lazio Official Starting Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Koopmeiners, Cabal; Locatelli, Thuram; Cambiaso McKennie, Yildiz; David.

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares; Taylor, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Maldini, Pedro.