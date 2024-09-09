Juventus have announced that their winger Filip Kostic has joined Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season.

The Serbian has been plying his trade in Turin since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 following his Europa League exploits.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a solid debut campaign under the guidance of Max Allegri, providing his teammates with a host of assists.

However, he struggled to replicate the same form last season, especially while being deployed in a deeper position on the left flank.

This summer, Kostic found himself among the exiles following his return from his summer vacation. Thiago Motta deemed him inapt to his tactical plans, so the player was told to find himself a new club.

With the transfer market now closed in most countries, Turkiye proved to be the last resort for the Serbia international.

Galatasaray were reportedly interested in the winger’s services, but it was Fenerbahce who sealed the deal.

The Istanbul-based giants secured an agreement with both Juventus and Kostic on Sunday, so the player immediately took a flight to Turkiye to finalize the transfer.

On Monday, the Italian giants announced the deal with a statement published on the club’s official website.

“After two seasons, the paths of Juventus and Filip Kostic, who will wear the Fenerbahce shirt, are separating,” read the official note

“The Serbian wingback born in 1992 is moving to Turkiye on loan until 30 June 2025.”

While the statement only mentioned a loan, it remains unclear if the formula includes an option to buy at the end of the season.