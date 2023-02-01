Official: Juventus winger Marley Aké seals deadline switch to Dijon

Although it was an anti-climactic deadline day at Continassa with little activity ensuing on the market, there were still some minor transfers that materialized by the end of the day.

For instance, the official Juventus Twitter account confirmed that Marley Aké joined Dijon on loan until the end of the season.

It was a chaotic day for the Frenchman who opted against joining Serie B side Benevento when the two clubs had already reached an agreement.

The 21-year-old was also linked with other destinations throughout the day, but he eventually decided to return to his home country, albeit through the gates of a struggling Ligue 2 club.

OFFICIAL | Marley Aké joins Dijon on loan until 30 June 2023.

Dijon currently sit 17th in the league standings, and are hoping that the talented winger would help them escape relegation to the third tier.

Aké had initially signed for Juventus in January 2021, swiftly establishing himself as a pillar at the Next Gen squad. While he managed to earn a promotion to Max Allegri’s first team last year, an injury at the start of the current campaign halted his momentum.

The Frenchman has recently made his return from injury, but didn’t find space with the senior squad. Instead, he made four Serie C appearances with Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen team.