On August 20th, Juventus will kickstart their Serie A campaign in an away fixture against Udinese. Andrea Sottil’s squad will include a familiar face for the Bianconeri in the form of Marley Aké.

The 22-year-old has officially completed a loan move from Turin to Udine as announced by the official Juventus website.

The Frenchman joined Juve in January 2021 in an exchange deal with Olympique Marseille that saw Franco Tongya moving to Southern France.

Aké initially joined the Juventus Next Gen squad, cementing himself as one of the most talented starlets in the Serie C side.

The winger played for the first team on a few occasions during the 2021/22 campaign. However, he couldn’t quite cement himself a regular spot in the team, while an injury derailed his momentum.

Last season, he spent the second part of the campaign on loan at Ligue 2 side Dijon.

Aké will now join Udinese on a temporary basis for the 2023/24 campaign. But the official announcement doesn’t mention whether it’s a dry loan or one that includes an option/obligation to buy.

In any case, the French-Ivorian still has a contract that ties him to Juventus until 2025. Therefore, we cannot completely rule out a future in Turin, especially if he manages to impress at the Dacia Arena next season.