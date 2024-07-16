Juventus have announced that their young winger Mattia Compagnon has signed for Catanzaro on an initial loan deal.

The 22-year-old is an Udinese youth product who joined the Turin-based giants in 2021.

After spending two years with Juventus Next Gen, he made the move to Feralpisalo on loan last summer, which allowed him to garner some valuable experience in Serie B.

Compagnon is now set to play in Italy’s second tier for another season, but this time under the banner of Catanzaro.

The official Juventus website announced that the youngster signed for the Calabrian club on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

“After spending last season in Serie B at Feralpisalò, Mattia Compagnon is ready for a new adventure – still in Serie B, still on loan, but this time at Catanzaro,” reads the official statement.

“Coming off a season in which he made 29 league appearances with the Lombard team – with whom he also scored five goals – the 2001-born player will play in Calabria in the 2024/25 season.

“Compagnon, who grew up in the Udinese youth team and then starred in Serie C with Potenza at the end of 2020, arrived in black and white at the beginning of 2021, playing a total of 76 games for the club and collecting 17 goals and five assists.