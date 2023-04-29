Official: Juventus Women dethroned as Roma secure Scudetto title

For the first time in the club’s history, Juventus Women have come short in the Scudetto race.

The women’s team was founded in 2017, and went on to dominate the Italian landscape, winning five league titles between 2018 and 2022.

But this season, Roma had the upper hand from the get-go. The Giallorosse delivered a deadly blow to Joe Montemurro’s girls last week by clinching a dramatic 3-2 win in the direct showdown, opening up an 11-point gap in the process.

On Saturday, the capital side completed the mission by beating Fiorentina 2-1 to mathematically secure the title, ending the Old Lady’s reign of terror over the peninsula.

For their part, Juventus will play away from home against Milan on Sunday. The Bianconere only need a point to secure a second-place finish and get access to the Champions League’s qualifying rounds. Their opponents are currently in third place – 11 points adrift.

While securing a runner-up spot would offer some consolation, Juventus Women will be eager to salvage their campaign by clinching the Coppa Italia trophy. They will play in the final against Roma on June 4.

This will be the perfect opportunity to avenge themselves against their foes who prevailed in the title race. Roma also won the Italian Super Cup at Juve’s expense following dramatic penalty shootouts.