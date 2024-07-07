Juventus Women have announced the signing of Amalie Vangsgaard who will enforce the club’s frontline next season.

The Bianconere are eager to reclaim the Scudetto title after missing out on the previous two occasions, finishing as runners-up to Roma.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants have been working on bolstering their ranks. After signing Alisha Lehmann who made the move from Aston Villa alongside her boyfriend Douglas Luiz, Juventus have now poached the signature of Vangsgaard.

The 27-year-old is a Danish centre-forward blessed with an imposing statute.

The bomber spent the last 18 months at Paris Saint-Germain, before deciding to embark on a new career chapter in Italy.

Juventus announced the signing of Vangsgaard until 2027 through a statement posted on the club’s official website.

“Juventus Women’s frontline has been reinforced further – Amalie Jørgensen Vangsgaard has joined the Bianconere from Paris Saint-Germain! She has signed a contract until 2027,” reads the official note.

“Born in Pandrup, Denmark, on 29 November 1996, Amalie began her playing career at Pandrup Boldklub.

“In 2019 she moved to FC Nordsjaelland, where she impressed for her goalscoring prowess and overall ability. It was there that she played a huge part in winning silverware, helping her team to win the Danish Cup in 2020 and ending the season as the league’s top scorer in 2021.

“Continuing to be noticed, Vangsgaard was signed by Swedish side Linkoping FC, where her rise continued and her performances demanded the attention of Europe’s top clubs, leading to PSG signing her at the beginning of 2023.

“Amalie is a modern and complete forward, and her height allows her to dominate in the air while she is also a clinical finisher with her feet. Beyond her own goalscoring abilities, she is more than able to carve out chances for her teammates too.”