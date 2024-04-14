Juventus Women midfielder Arianna Caruso has officially renewed her contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

The 24-year-old has been part of the club since its inception in 2017. At the time, she was a mere teenager with great promise.

But now, Caruso has established herself as one of the most integral members of the Bianconere squad. The Italian is also the club’s main creative force in the middle of the park and a staple in the national team.

Juventus announced the renewal through its official channels while also releasing a note on the club’s official website.