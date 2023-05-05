Official: Juventus Women star renews contract until 2025

After six largely successful campaigns, Juventus Women and Lisa Boattin have decided to extend their collaboration for at least another two years.

The left-back has been an integral part of the club since the women’s squad was first founded in 2017.

The 26-year-old won five Scudetto titles in a row at Juventus before losing the crown to Roma this season. She also lifted two Coppa Italia trophies and three Italian Super Cups.

Prior to joining the Bianconere, she had also found success during her stint at Brescia, winning four trophies at a tender age, including a Scudetto title.

On a personal level, Boattin won the Serie A Female Player of the Year award in 2022 on the back of a brilliant campaign in Turin.

The official Juventus website announced the player’s contract extension until 2025, hailing a collaboration that began six years ago and will go on for another couple of years.

“Together from day one, when Juventus Women was nothing more than an idea that was beginning to take shape,” reads the club’s statement.

“Together many victories, firsts, records, difficult moments and growth.

“Together every day, in every training session, in every match, across every season.

“And together still.