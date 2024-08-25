Juventus have officially sent Fabio Miretti on loan to Genoa who will have the option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks as a mere child and managed to climb his way up the ladder to eventually reach the first team in April 2022.

However, the youngster’s progress stalled under Max Allegri, so even though he showed encouraging signs in pre-season, the Bianconeri still opted to offload him.

With Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz joining the ranks, and Nicolo Fagioli returning to the fold, Miretti fell further down the pecking order.

Moreover, reinstating Weston McKennie in the squad was arguably the final nail in the coffin of Miretti’s time in Turin.

But luckily for the Italy U21 international, Genoa have been keen admirers of his for quite some time.

The Grifone have thus taken the opportunity to secure his services on an initial loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Juventus confirmed the transfer in a statement posted on the club’s official website:

“Fabio Miretti will spend the 2024/2025 season at Genoa, joining the Ligurian side on a season-long loan without an option to buy, until 30 June 2025.

“Bianconero since the age of eight, Miretti stood out as one of the most promising players in the youth academy. “Having started out in the youngest age categories, he took his talents with him to the Under-17 side in the 2019/2020 season with 15 goals in 17 appearances, before being promoted to the Under-19 side and then onto the Next Gen team, where he wore the captain’s armband.

“Fabio made his Juventus debut in December 2021 in the Champions League, before going on to make his Serie A debut three months later. “Since joining the first team at just 18 years of age, he has become a regular for the senior side, making 75 appearances and scoring twice, the first of which occurred last season against Fiorentina.

“Now he’ll add to his experience in Liguria.