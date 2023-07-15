Official: Juventus youngsters Compagnon and Sekulov complete Serie B loan moves

Juventus Next Gen duo Mattia Compagnon and Nikola Sekulov will ply their trade in Serie B next season after completing loan moves to FeralpiSalò and Cremonese respectively.

The official Twitter account of FeralpiSalò has announced the arrival of Compagnon in a post that included a photo of the player signing with the club.

The Italian primarily plays on the right wing but can also feature on the opposite flank or as a midfielder.

The 21-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2021 after rising through the ranks of Udinese. Last summer, he was part of Max Allegri’s squad that traveled to the United States for the pre-season tour. He then spent his campaign with Juventus Next Gen.

On the other hand, Cremonese have announced the capture of Sekulov (via Calciomercato).

The Tigers played in Serie A last season but suffered relegation despite their best efforts.

The Lombardian club signed the 21-year-old on loan with an option to buy while Juventus have maintained a buy-back clause.

Sekulov is an Italian player from North Macedonian origins. He represented the Azzurrini in several age classes, including the U20.

The young winger started his career at Piacenza and also spent some time at Parma and Pro Patria before joining Juve’s youth sector in 2016. He has been featuring for Juventus Next Gen since 2021.