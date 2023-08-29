Juventus has sent Kaio Jorge on loan to Frosinone in this transfer window and now has three youngsters there.

The newly-promoted club has a good relationship with the Bianconeri and has used that to their advantage in this window.

They want to maintain their top-flight status at the end of this season and know they need more players to achieve this.

They first signed Enzo Barrenechea and the midfielder impressed in his last match for them.

They then added Matias Soule to their squad and have now added Kaio Jorge, as revealed by Tuttojuve.

A Juve statement, as quoted by the report, says:

“A loan to resume his career after the injury, a loan in Serie A to continue growing. Kaio Jorge moved to Frosinone on a temporary basis for a year. After returning to the group at the JTC, for him also the excitement of returning to the field at the Allianz Stadium on August 9 in the friendly against Juventus Next Gen.

“A day made even more beautiful by the hat-trick scored. A beautiful spark to rekindle! Now this new adventure to dust off his talent and start chasing dreams and goals again. Good luck Kaio!”

Juve FC Says

Jorge missed almost two years through injury and now that he is back, he needs to play as often as possible.

He will not achieve that if he remains at the Allianz Stadium, so this loan move away makes sense.

We are confident that he will get the chance to play often because he is a very talented boy who also knows the importance of working hard.