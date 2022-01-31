Official Kulusevski leaves Juventus and is now a Tottenham player

Juventus has announced the departure of Dejan Kulusevski from the club, one-and-half seasons after he joined the Bianconeri.

The Swede was one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium last season and he was impressive as Andrea Pirlo won two trophies.

However, he has struggled to adapt to the demands of Max Allegri in this campaign, and he has hardly performed well for the club.

Allegri gave him more than enough chances to prove his worth, but he couldn’t take them.

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici at Tottenham believe they can get the best from the former Parma loanee and have swooped for him.

Juve confirmed that he would now spend 18 months on loan at Spurs, who will have to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Juve and Kulusevski have to go their separate ways despite his transfer being one of the most promising in recent seasons.

We would always remember his impressive performances in the Coppa Italia final last season which helped us to win a trophy despite a tough campaign.

Kulusevski is undeniably talented, and that is one reason a top manager like Conte would want to have him in his squad.

All we can do now is to wish him the very best in his latest adventure in the Premier League.

Hopefully, he can realise his huge potential at the London club.