OFFICIAL: Kwang-Song Han joins Al-Duhail

Juventus forward Kwang-Song Han has joined Al-Duhail on a permanent basis alongside former Bianconeri players Mario Mandzukic and Medhi Benatia.
The North Korean striker joined Juventus on deadline day in 2019 for a reported €5m fee but has been sold on to Qatari side Al-Duhail following a stint with the Juve U23 team.
He underwent his medical earlier today and Al-Duhail have since confirmed the completion of the move:
Welcome to the club 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/o8YSsBBhC3
— خليفة بن حمد (@KHK) January 8, 2020