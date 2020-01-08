OFFICIAL: Kwang-Song Han joins Al-Duhail

Juventus forward Kwang-Song Han has joined Al-Duhail on a permanent basis alongside former Bianconeri players Mario Mandzukic and Medhi Benatia.

The North Korean striker joined Juventus on deadline day in 2019 for a reported €5m fee but has been sold on to Qatari side Al-Duhail following a stint with the Juve U23 team.

He underwent his medical earlier today and Al-Duhail have since confirmed the completion of the move: