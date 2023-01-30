Official, Leeds complete the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie

January 30, 2023 - 7:00 pm

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

McKennie has attracted the attention of English clubs for much of this transfer window and Leeds became his most serious suitor in the last few days.

The EPL side made their move and, after some rounds of talks, reached an agreement with Juve, subject to the midfielder passing his medical.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Whites have added the former Schalke 04 man to their squad.

He tweeted: “Official, confirmed. Weston McKennie joins Leeds United on loan deal from Juventus for €1.2m fee plus €33m buy option clause and add-ons.

“Contract signed, deal completed.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been on the cusp of leaving Juve for a long time and it is great that we have finally offloaded the American.

He struggled to make the desired impact in Max Allegri’s squad and this move will help him to gain more relevance if the EPL suits him better.

If he does well, Leeds will likely trigger the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. Otherwise, he will be back in Turin in June.

    Reply Uncle Petter January 30, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    What great news.

