Official: Lega Calcio makes final decision on Italian Super Cup date

After winning the Coppa Italia last season, Juventus booked their place in the Italian Super Cup meeting for the tenth year in a row.

The Bianconeri won the trophy last January at the expense of Napoli, and will be looking to defend it against Scudetto winners Inter.

However, the two clubs were looking to postpone the original date of the encounter (January 12).

Amidst the growing numbers of infected players, the two rivals preferred to compete for the title at a later date.

Nevertheless, the Lega Calcio made its final decision on Sunday afternoon, confirming January 12 as the date for the Super Cup battle as told by ilBianconero.

The match will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milano, the home venue of Inter. The kickoff will be at 21:00 CET.

Due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, the capacity of the stadium has been reduced to 50%.

Just like the majority of the big events in Italy, it always comes with a slight flavor of controversy.

Juventus fans never liked the idea of playing at the San Siro Stadium instead of neural venue.

Moreover, January will be a particularly packed up month for the Bianconeri, so perhaps the management was hoping for a breather when requesting the postponement.

At the end of the day, we can only hope that the number of Covid-19 cases within Max Allegri’s squad remains under control as Juventus try to navigate their way from one tough fixture to another.