Official lineup: Juventus duo start for Argentina against KSA

On Tuesday morning, Argentina will launch their 2022 World Cup campaign with a meeting against Saudi Arabia.

As always, all eyes will be set upon Lionel Messi, as the PSG star will once again be leading the Albiceleste in their attempt to bring the golden trophy back to Buenos Aires for the first time since 1986.

Nonetheless, Juventus fans will be more interested in tracking their own duo, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

The two stars completed their respective transfers from Paris to Turin last summer, but neither has been able to regularly feature for Max Allegri’s side. The winger has been dealing with recurring injuries, while the midfielder hardly impressed in the Regista role.

Yet, they both remain key members in Lionel Scaloni’s 4-3-3 starting formation.

Di Maria will join Messi and Inter’s Lautaro Martinez in a star-studded attacking trident, while Paredes will operate in the middle of the park in-between former Serie A stars Rodrigo De Paul and Alejandro Gomez.

The lineup also feature former Juventus defender Cristian Romero. The current Tottenham centre-back never appeared in a competitive fixture for the Bianconeri.

Instead, he rose to stardom during his loan spell at Atalanta, who then bought his contract before immediately shipping him to North London for a major windfall.

Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, Lautaro, Di Maria