Manuel Locatelli has signed a new Juventus contract until 2028 as the Bianconeri continue to secure deals with their players.

The Bianconeri are working hard to ensure the future of their most important players, and Locatelli is the latest to agree on a deal.

Negotiations to extend the contracts of players like Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa are not progressing as smoothly as expected, but Locatelli is more than happy to stay at the club.

The midfielder, a lifelong fan of the Bianconeri, is currently living his dream life.

Following negotiations, Juventus has officially announced that Locatelli has signed a new deal until 2028.

A club statement reads:

“Manuel Locatelli puts his signature on a future which will continue in black and white, having officially renewed his contract with Juventus until 2028.

“It was destiny. A lifelong Juventus fan, Loca fulfilled his dream of wearing our shirt in 2021, transforming the goal into a new starting point, with the mentality of someone who is not satisfied. From that moment there hasn’t been a single training session or a single match in which he didn’t give everything for his Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of our consistent performers since he moved to the club, and there is no doubt that he absolutely loves his life in black and white.

We expect him to keep improving and more players will likely extend their deal with us now.