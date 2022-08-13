Official: Luca Pellegrini joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

After finalizing the transfer of Filip Kostic, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt have immediately reached an agreement for Luca Pellegrini who makes the move in the opposite direction.

While the Serbian should cement himself as a force to be reckoned with on the left lane, the Italian has been made the sacrificial lamb, especially with Alex Sandro lingering for another season.

The Brazilian’s contract will expire next summer, and his hefty wages turned away any possible suitors, which made his exit implausible.

For their part, the Bundesliga side needed a direct replacement for Kostic, and identified the 23-year-old as the right profile for the role.

The official Juventus website confirmed the temporary transfer, which appears to be a dry loan until June 2023.

The former Roma man had joined Juventus three years ago in an exchange deal with Leonardo Spinazzola, but only played in Turin last season, after spending his first two campaigns on loan at Cagliari and Genoa.

Here is the official statement released by the club regarding the transfer.

“Luca Pellegrini’s next football experience will be in the Bundesliga. The Roman wingback, born in 1999, after playing with the Bianconeri last season, moves on a temporary basis to Eintracht Frankfurt, until 30 June 2023.”