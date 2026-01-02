Juventus have officially confirmed the appointment of Marco Ottolini as their new sporting director, ending months of speculation after he emerged as the club’s leading candidate for the role. The announcement brings clarity to a key position that has remained vacant since the dismissal of Cristiano Giuntoli during the summer.

The Bianconeri had operated without a formal sporting director for several months, with Damien Comolli overseeing transfer activity during that period. Comolli has since been promoted to the role of chief executive officer, a move that reflects the significant trust placed in him by John Elkann. With his new responsibilities in place, Comolli has now finalised the appointment of Ottolini to take charge of sporting operations.

Long Term Planning at the Allianz Stadium

Ottolini has built a strong reputation as one of the most respected sporting directors in Italian football in recent seasons. His work has been widely recognised, and Juventus have monitored his progress closely as he continued to enhance his profile within the game. His experience and track record made him an attractive option as the club looked to strengthen its executive structure.

He previously held a key role at Genoa, where his work was regarded as highly effective and instrumental in shaping the club’s sporting direction. His success there did not go unnoticed, and Juventus identified him as a suitable candidate even before he stepped away from that position. Following his departure, it was widely expected that a move to Turin would eventually materialise, despite reports linking other names with the role.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Official Confirmation and Club Statement

Juventus have now secured its preferred choice, with the club confirming the appointment through an official statement. According to Juventus’ official website, the club said, “Juventus is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Ottolini as the Club’s new Sporting Director. Ottolini officially joined the Bianconeri organisation on 1 January 2026, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Damien Comolli.

“Marco Ottolini brings with him a wealth of experience, built up over time through various roles within the world of football.”

The appointment marks an important step for Juventus as they continue to rebuild their sporting structure. With Ottolini now in place, the club will hope for greater stability and clarity in its long-term planning, supported by an experienced executive team aligned behind a shared vision.