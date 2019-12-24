All Stories, Club News, Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Mario Mandzukic joins Al-Duhail

December 24, 2019

Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail with Juventus expected to earn €5.5m from the players sale.

Juventus are yet to confirm the move but a post on the Qatari’s clubs official account showed Mandzukic putting pen to paper on his new contract.

The Croatian striker has spent four and a half years in Turin with the Bianconeri, winning four Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia and one Supercup.

An official announcement from Juventus is expected soon…..

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Haaland one step away from Juventus

December 24, 2019

Erling Haaland wants Juventus

December 24, 2019

Rodrigo Bentancur banned for three games

December 23, 2019