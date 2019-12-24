OFFICIAL: Mario Mandzukic joins Al-Duhail

Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail with Juventus expected to earn €5.5m from the players sale.

Juventus are yet to confirm the move but a post on the Qatari’s clubs official account showed Mandzukic putting pen to paper on his new contract.

The Croatian striker has spent four and a half years in Turin with the Bianconeri, winning four Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia and one Supercup.

An official announcement from Juventus is expected soon…..