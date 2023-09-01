Juventus has finally offloaded Marko Pjaca as the Croatian heads back home to join Rijeka.

Pjaca joined Juve as one of the finest players from his country in 2016, but the winger failed to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium as he struggled to fit in and with several injuries.

Juve sent him out on loan several times and he lost his way during those stints, never able to convince the Bianconeri of being a key player for them.

They have been looking for a new home for him since he returned in the summer and told him he was not a part of their plans.

After looking for teams in the top leagues in Europe and failing to secure one, Pjaca has moved to Rijeka, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

A Juve statement is quoted saying:

“Marko Pjaca will play next season with Rijeka: his permanent transfer to the Croatian club is official.

“Born in Zagreb in 1995, he joined Juventus in 2016, in recent years Marko has also played, always on loan, for Schalke 04, Fiorentina, Anderlecht, Genoa, Turin and Empoli. With the Tuscans, last season, he made 17 appearances in Serie A.

“Good luck for the future, Marko! “

Juve FC Says

Pjaca was a very exciting buy and, sadly, things have not worked out for him yet.

The winger will play with less expectations back home and the competition there is not as tough as it is in Serie A.