All Stories, Club News, Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Marko Pjaca to Anderlecht on loan

January 31, 2020

Juventus winger Marko Pjaca has completed his loan move to Anderlecht on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for a starting place in Maurizio Sarri’s Juve team and despite a brief cameo in the Coppa Italia, the player has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Official confirmations from Anderlecht suggests Pjaca has joined on loan until the end of the season with reports from Sky Sport Italia suggesting the Belgians retain an option for another season long loan and a preferential option to buy the player outright.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

OFFICIAL: Emre Can joins Borussia Dortmund

January 31, 2020

Costa: ‘I want to stay and learn from Ronaldo’

January 31, 2020

Emre Can arrives for Dortmund medical

January 31, 2020