Official match highlights from Juventus’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Empoli (Video)

Empoli earned a 1-0 victory over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium yesterday evening to leave Max Allegri without a win from their opening two Serie A fixtures.

We had started the match on the front foot, albeit with Federico Chiesa seeming to find himself alone in attack when it mattered, and a little unfortunate to score an incredible solo goal.

It was the Azzurri who broke the deadlock just after 20 minutes of action however, and deserve credit for their focused performance, and I hate to say it, but they also had the better chances in the remainder of the match also.

I can’t help but feel worried having seen us look second-best for the majority of our opening two fixtures this term, but fingers crossed the international break will bring a vast change when we return.

Patrick