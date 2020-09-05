OFFICIAL: Mattia Perin joins Genoa

Juventus have confirmed that goalkeeper Mattia Perin is heading on loan to Genoa for the 2020-21 season.

The 27-year-old keeper was originally signed to replace veteran Gianluigi Buffon, but found himself playing second-fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny.

As a result, Perin returned to Genoa on loan last season, and is set to return there again for the upcoming campaign.

The club confirmed the news via a statement on their official website:

Mattia Perin will play for Genoa for the 2020/21 season, after joining the Rossoblu on loan. The temporary acquisition to the right of the sporting services of the goalkeeper by the Genova-based club has been made official.

Interestingly, the deal does not include an option for Genoa to sign the player outright at any point during the season or at the end of the loan spell.

With Buffon’s renewal only set to run one year, Perin could return next summer to finally fight for a starting place in the team.