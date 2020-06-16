OFFICIAL: Mavididi returns to Juventus

Dijon have confirmed that they won’t be exercising their option to sign on-loan Juventus striker Stephy Mavididi.

The 22-year-old spent a season in Ligue 1 and managed eight goals in 30 games for Les hiboux.

“We are not going to pay the €5m purchase option only for the player to immediately enter into a tug-of-war with us,” explained Club President Olivier Delcourt.

“I am truly disappointed with the situation. The DFCO invested in him, showed faith in the player, allowed him to step into the spotlight of Ligue 1.

“We are tracking other very interesting players who want to fight for our club. That mentality will be one of the main recruitment factors for this summer, as I want real competitors.”