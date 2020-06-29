OFFICIAL: Miralem Pjanic joins Barcelona

Barcelona have officially confirmed the signing of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

The midfielder will be signing with the Blaugrana as part of the deal that will see Arthur arrive in Turin at the end of the season.

Barcelona have confirmed the deal via a statement on the clubs official website:

“FC Barcelona and Juventus have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Miralem Pjanić. The cost of the operation will be 60 million euros plus 5m in variables. The player will sign a contract with the club for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 season, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros. The player will remain with Juventus until the 2019/20 season is over.”

Juventus have also confirmed the news in an announcement via their official site: