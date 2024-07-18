Fabio Miretti has extended his Juventus contract for four more seasons as he prepares to play an important role in Thiago Motta’s team.

Max Allegri promoted him to the Juve first team, and the former manager loves working with the midfielder.

However, his departure last season cast doubt over Miretti’s future, with some reports suggesting he might leave the club because there won’t be enough space for him to play often.

However, the club has confirmed that he is a part of their plans by getting him on a new contract.

Juve’s official website confirms that Miretti has penned an extension until 2028.

This means he will stay for four more years, and the club is banking on him to become one of its best academy products.

Miretti sent a message to the fans saying:

“Ciao Bianconeri fans, I’m very happy with my renewal and I can’t wait to see you at the stadium and take to the field again with this shirt. Ciao a tutti!”.

Juve FC Says

Miretti was an important player for us under Max Allegri, and this new deal shows that Motta plans to use him.

The new gaffer could develop Miretti further as they work together in the next few seasons.