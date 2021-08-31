Official: Moise Kean is back at Juventus

Juventus has confirmed the return of Moise Kean on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Italian striker left them for Everton in the summer of 2019, but struggled to develop his game at the English club.

He moved to PSG on loan last season and he was in stunning form, however, he returned to Everton and is surplus to requirements at the Merseyside club.

Juve sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United over the weekend and have brought Kean back to fill the void left by the Portugal captain.

Kean came through the ranks at Juve and he broke into their team when Massimiliano Allegri was their manager before leaving in 2019.

Allegri will feel he knows how to get the best out of the striker and their fans will hope he gets back to his best form when he starts playing for them.

The club confirmed his return on their website and claim that he was joining them on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

They will pay 7m euros to have him on loan and sign him permanently for 28m euros after two seasons.

Kean scored 7 league goals in 16 matches during his first stint at Juventus.