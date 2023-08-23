As expected, new Juventus defender Facundo Gonzalez joined Sampdoria on loan. The club announced the transfer on its official website.

The 20-year-old signed for the Bianconeri earlier this month, completing a permanent transfer from Valencia.

The young Uruguayan earned plaudits for his impressive displays at the U20 World Cup earlier this summer. He contributed to the South Americans’ triumph, emerging victorious over Italy in the final.

Juventus liked what they saw and decided to snap up his services. However, Gonzalez was unlikely to collect much playing time this season amidst the lack of European football.

Therefore, the club opted to send him away on loan so he could earn valuable experience in Serie A. Thus, he will spend the next campaign at Sampdoria before rejoining the Old Lady’s camp next summer.

The Blucerchiati are determined to get an immediate promotion to Serie A following last season’s disastrous campaign.

The Ligurians are now operating under new ownership. They hired former Juventus stars Andrea Pirlo and Nicola Legrottaglie as head coach and technical director respectively.

Therefore, Gonzalez will be looking to impress in Italy’s second tier while helping Sampdoria achieve their promotion objective.

As we reported earlier this week, the Uruguayan could find more space next season once Alex Sandro’s Juventus contract expires.

The left-footed defender would be the natural replacement for the declining Brazilian in the three-man defense.