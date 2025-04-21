VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - AUGUST 13: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters)Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Gianluigi Buffon of Italy (L) during an audience at The Vatican on August 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

This morning, the Vatican announced the passing of Pope Francis, so Lega Serie A has decided to postpone all fixtures scheduled on Monday, including Parma vs Juventus.

The head of the Catholic church was pronounced dead on Monday at the age of 88, leaving Italy in a state of mourning. Therefore, four Serie A fixtures have been delayed indefinitely.

This was expected to be an action-packed day in Italian football. Easter Monday is an official holiday in the peninsula, so Lega Serie A had taken the opportunity to schedule four fixtures throughout the day, beginning with a lunchtime kickoff between Torino and Udinese, followed by Cagliari and Fiorentina in the afternoon.

Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today's league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed. The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course. — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) April 21, 2025

Genoa were supposed to host Lazio in the late afternoon, while Parma and Juventus were set to lock horns at the Ennio Tardini in the evening.

However, it has now been announced that none of these fixtures will take place, at least not today.

“Following the passing of His Holiness, Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A can confirm that today’s league games in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed,” reads the statement released by Lega Serie A.

“The date of the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course.”

Tonight's match against Parma has been postponed until a later date following the death of Pope Francis. Juventus shares in the condolences of the Pontiff's passing. — JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) April 21, 2025

Juventus have also confirmed the postponement of their fixture against Parma, while taking the opportunity to offer their condolences.

“Tonight’s match against Parma has been postponed until a later date following the death of Pope Francis. Juventus shares in the condolences of the Pontiff’s passing,” posted the Bianconeri on their official X account.

Pope Francis was an avid football fan. He grew up supporting San Lorenzo, a football club based in his native Argentina.