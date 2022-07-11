Official – Paul Pogba is back at Juventus where he belongs (Video)

It is finally official, Paul Pogba has ended his nightmare at Manchester United and has officially re-signed for Juventus.

Pogba was a huge success when he first turned out for Juve but it never worked out for him at Old Trafford, his best days were in a Juve top and hopefully, we will see more of that next season.

This is a statement signing and one that has not been done for PR but for the benefit of the team.

Welcome home Paul, we missed you.