Official – Paul Pogba is back at Juventus where he belongs (Video)

It is finally official, Paul Pogba has ended his nightmare at Manchester United and has officially re-signed for Juventus.
Pogba was a huge success when he first turned out for Juve but it never worked out for him at Old Trafford, his best days were in a Juve top and hopefully, we will see more of that next season.
This is a statement signing and one that has not been done for PR but for the benefit of the team.
Welcome home Paul, we missed you.
𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟! @paulpogba is 🔙 in ⚪️⚫️🤩#POGBACK
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 11, 2022
Let’s hope he produces and it’s not just a member berry that lets you down like the cultural vandalism going on in ‘entertainment’