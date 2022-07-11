pogba
Club News

Official – Paul Pogba is back at Juventus where he belongs (Video)

July 11, 2022 - 10:36 am

It is finally official, Paul Pogba has ended his nightmare at Manchester United and has officially re-signed for Juventus.

Pogba was a huge success when he first turned out for Juve but it never worked out for him at Old Trafford, his best days were in a Juve top and hopefully, we will see more of that next season.

This is a statement signing and one that has not been done for PR but for the benefit of the team.

Welcome home Paul, we missed you.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

A clear winner in the race for Dybala’s signature is emerging

July 11, 2022
De Ligt

Juventus prepares for talks with Bayern Munich over De Ligt this week

July 11, 2022
Paredes

Juventus needs to sell midfielders before they can land PSG man

July 11, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn July 11, 2022 at 11:57 am

    Let’s hope he produces and it’s not just a member berry that lets you down like the cultural vandalism going on in ‘entertainment’

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.