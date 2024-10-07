While the word has been spreading over the past few days, the CAS has now handed its decision in Paul Pogba’s doping case.

The Frenchman failed an anti-doping test in August 2023 and was then slapped with a four-year suspension in February 2024.

Nevertheless, the player’s legal team challenged the verdict through an appeal to the CAS that has now officially reduced the player’s ban to 18 months, exlains IlBianconero.

The ruling committee accepted the midfielder’s claim of taking the banned substance inadvertantly due to a prescription from an American doctor based in Florida.

Pogba was first provisionary banned in September 2023, so his suspension will expire in March.

Nevertheless, most news sources don’t expect him to be a Juventus player by the time he returns to the pitch.

The two parties are reportedly working on terminating the player’s contract, which would allow the club to chop one of its highest earners off the payroll, while the 31-year-old would have the opportunity to embark on a new career adventure, potentially in a less demanding league.

Pogba enjoyed a stellar first stint in Turin between 2012 and 2016, prompting a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United.

The 2018 World Cup winner then returned to the Allianz Stadium in 2022 as a free agent, but between never-ending injury problems and his doping ban, his second spell at Juventus has been a train wreck.