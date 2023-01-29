Official: Pogba and Vlahohic return to Juventus squad for Monza match

Ahead of the club’s meeting against Monza later on Sunday, the official Juventus Twitter account released the official matchday squad, which includes three returning players.

For the first time since his departure to Manchester United in 2016, Paul Pogba will be a part of the Bianconeri squad for an official fixture.

The Frenchman made his long awaited return to Turin last July, but sustained a meniscus injury shortly afterwards. He has been unable to take the field ever since.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic has been missing since the last fixtures prior to the mid-season break back in November. Although he participated in the World Cup, the Serbian has been dealing with a recurring groin pain for several months.

Finally, Mattia De Sciglio also makes his return following a long layoff. Unlike Pogba and Vlahovic who might only make short cameos in the second half, the Italian is tipped to start the match due to the crisis on the right flank (Juan Cuadrado remains out and Weston McKennie is set to complete a transfer to Leeds United).

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa isn’t a part of the squad due to flexor fatigue. Club captain Leonardo Bonucci is also unavailable.