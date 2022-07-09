Despite being fully-focused on enhancing the first team, Juventus aren’t neglecting their youth squads at all.

In addition to finalizing deals for Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba, the Bianconeri have also put Koni De Winter’s signature on a new deal.

The youngster initially signed for the Italian giants back in 2018 at the tender age of 16, and has been rising through the club’s ranks.

He even made his debut for with Max Allegri’s senior squad last season, and took part in Champions League group stage encounters, including the away fixture against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge.

On Saturday, the official Juventus Youth Twitter account announced that the Belgian has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until 2026.

#Under23 |🤝| Ufficiale il rinnovo di Koni De Winter fino al 30 giugno 2026 ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/GqIKPd4h3k — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) July 9, 2022

Earlier today, Calciomercato reported that De Winter is on his way to joining Empoli on loan for next season.

Therefore, the management may have opted to secure the defender’s services with a long term contract before sending him towards the Tuscan side.

The 20-year-old primarily plays as a center back, but Allegri deployed him at right-back, and he never looked out of sorts at all.

More youngsters could follow suit in the coming weeks by signing new contracts ahead of temporary exits.