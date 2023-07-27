RB Salzburg has completed the signing of Juventus youngster Nicolò Turco on a permanent transfer.

The youngster was on the books of the Bianconeri for five years and was one of their best players at the different youth levels.

He continued to do well for them and was superb for the Italy U19 side that was crowned European champions recently.

Salzburg was impressed by the performance he delivered in the competition and has signed the 19-year-old to a five-year deal.

The Austrians are one of the best clubs in terms of talent development and Turco has a very good chance to make their first team sooner than at Juventus.

Juve released a statement, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Nicolò Turco leaves Juventus. The adventure of the 2004-born forward comes to an end as he definitively moves to Salzburg after spending five seasons in our Youth Sector.

His growth path has been exemplary, and the nineteen-year-old Piedmontese player began wearing the Juventus colours back in July 2018. This trajectory led him to become one of the key players in the Under 19 team, especially in the last season under the guidance of Coach Paolo Montero.

His season was enriched by scoring 13 goals in the league. Now, a new experience begins for Turco in the top Austrian league, and we wish him the best of luck for the future. Thank you for everything, Nicolò!”

Juve FC Says

Turco impressed in our youth team, which has earned him a move away from the club to where he will develop even further.

The youngster has earned the right to make this transfer and we could re-sign him in the future if he reaches his full potential.