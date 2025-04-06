TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 17: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Kenan Yildiz during the Coppa Italia match between Juventus FC and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on December 17, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Roma and Juventus have revealed their starting lineups for Sunday night’s big Serie A showdown. The contest will kick off at 20:45 CET at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Giallorossi can be deemed the most in-form team in Serie A at the moment, as they managed to pull off a remarkable comeback from the abyss to re-emerge as a genuine contender for a Champions League spot, as they currently sit sixth in the table, just three points adrift from Juventus in fifth place.

The Bianconeri are hoping for a similar effect from Igor Tudor. The Croatian won his managerial debut against Genoa last weekend, but is now facing a tougher challenge.

The 46-year-old has decided to make a little tweak to his starting lineup, dropping Teun Koopmeiners to the bench. Therefore, Nico Gonzalez will play in a more advanced position, starting alongside Kenan Yildiz in the attacking-midfield roles, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line once more.

Timothy Weah will fill in for Gonzalez in the right wingback slot, while his compatriot Weston McKennie takes the opposite flank. It should be noted that Andrea Cambiaso has returned to the squad, but he’s still not fit enough to start.

✍🏻 Gli 1️⃣1️⃣ titolari scelti da Igor Tudor per la gara di questa sera 📜 #RomaJuve Powered by @EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/wC12VsD2Yf — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 6, 2025

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram will combine in midfield once more, while Pierre Kalulu, Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly will constitute the backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio.

Ranieri will also adopt a 3-4-2-1 formation. In the absence of the injured Paulo Dybala, Matias Soulè and Stephan El-Shaarawy will start behind Artem Dovbyk in the attacking trident, while Lorenzo Pellegrini is only fit enough for the bench after suffering a slight knock in training.

Roma XI (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Ndicka; Celik, Kone, Paredes, Angelino; Soulè, El-Shaarawy; Dovkyk.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; Weah, Locatelli, Thuram, McKennie; Nico Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahovic.