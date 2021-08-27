ronaldo
Official – Ronaldo has left Juventus and is now a Man Utd player

August 27, 2021 - 5:02 pm

It has now been confirmed, Ronaldo is no longer a Juventus player and is officially back at his former club, Manchester United.

United took to Twitter with a simple message, Welcome home, Cristiano

This morning it appeared that Man City was the Portuguese superstar’s most likely destination but as the day unfolded it became clear that a reunion between Ronaldo and The Red Devils was on the cards.

A lot of Juventus fans will be sad at this news but life goes on and the club can now look forward to the new season without the distraction that comes with a player of the stature of Ronaldo.

Juve will probably have to look for a replacement now and with the £20m in transfer fee they receive from Man Utd and the savings on Ronaldo’s wages means that Juve will have a little bit of money to spend on a new attacker.

It should also be said that the likes of Paulo Dybala have to step up now, they will no longer have the cushion of Ronaldo being the one criticised when points are dropped.

