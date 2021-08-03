Official: Ronaldo to be the first recipient of the newly-named Paolo Rossi Award

In December 2020, Italian football grieved for the incredibly sad passing of one of its true legends. At the age of 64, Paolo Rossi lost his battle against illness.

The striker will first and foremost be remembered for his heroics in the 1982 World Cup, when he guided the Azzurri towards their third title.

The bomber was also a part of Giovanni Trapattoni’s all-conquering Juventus side in the eighties, and thus, remains a true Bianconeri legend.

As reported by Calciomercato, the Italian Footballers Association have officially decided to rename the top Serie A goal-scorer award in honor of the late legend.

Therefore, starting this year, the name of the award will officially be the “Paolo Rossi Award”, in recognition of the striker’s exploits throughout his career, and honoring his status as one of best forwards of his generation.

Coincidentally, the first recipient of the award will be another legend of the sports, and one who currently plies his trade at Juventus.

Although the Old Lady finished the season in 4th place in the table, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his campaign as the top scorer with 29 league goals.

Therefore, the Portuguese will be recognized by the AIC as the first winner of the Paolo Rossi award, which will undoubtedly make for a pleasant event for Juventus fans.