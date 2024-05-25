Juventus has announced that Daniele Rugani has extended his contract at the club for two more seasons until 2026.

The defender has been a fringe player at the Allianz Stadium over the last few seasons, but whenever called upon, he often delivers fine performances for the Bianconeri.

Rugani has been approached by several clubs, but he has always made it clear that he wants to remain on Juventus’s books.

Although the club has not yet announced a new manager, Juve has extended his contract for two more seasons and made the announcement on its website.

Rugani will now get a chance to prove his worth under a new manager and remain in the squad until he is 31.

He is considered a positive influence on the young stars in the Juve dressing room and is also a model professional who consistently performs well when given the opportunity.

Juve FC Says

Rugani may not play all the time, but he never complains and has been one of the most professional players at the Allianz Stadium in the last few terms.

He deserves this new deal, and hopefully, we can win some new trophies together before it expires.