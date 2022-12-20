Official: Samuel Iling-Junior finally extends his Juventus contract

Samuel Iling-Junior has signed a new Juventus contract, ending speculation about his future at the club after he broke into their first team impressively this season.

Max Allegri gave the Englishman some substitute appearances before the break, and he delivered some impressive returns for them to force the manager to keep him in the first team.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of this season and several clubs already circled the youngster, trying to add him to their squad.

However, Juve was just as keen to keep him, and the Bianconeri have succeeded in getting him to sign a new deal until 2025, the club has announced on its website.

A statement read:

“Samuel Iling-Junior has put pen to paper on his future at Juventus and officially joins the First Team as he renews his contract until 2025.

“Born in 2003, Samuel joined Juventus in September 2020 after starting off at the Chelsea Academy. His journey at the Bianconeri has been one of continuous growth that has led him to debut for the first team, when it took a matter of minutes for him to display all his quality.”

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is one of our own, and it is a thing of joy that we have kept him in the club despite interest from other European sides.

The youngster is clearly talented and is now ready for first-team action, considering his contributions to our team when he gets to play.