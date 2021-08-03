Official: Santos announce the sale of Kaio Jorge to Juventus

Although a large section of Juventus fans has been displeased with the work done (or rather the lack of it) by the management thus far in the market, the club has all but won the race for one of the most promising young prospects in Brazil.

In the last several months, the battle for Kaio Jorge’s signature had heated up, and whilst Milan were considered to be the large favorites for his signature, the Old Lady somehow snatched the striker under their noses.

As reported by Football Italia, Santos have officially announced the sale of the 19-year-old who is expected to join the Bianconeri in the coming days.

“Juventus met the conditions we had set and which we believe are the best at this time for the club, given the scenario we found ourselves in,” said Santos President Andres Rueda with a statement on the official Santos website.

“Good luck to Kaio Jorge and we hope he will have a great path going forward.”

The player’s contract with the Brazilian club was set to expire at the end of the year, but they were hoping to receive a decent transfer fee before selling the talented forward.

Nonetheless, the report believes that Santos eventually agreed to let the starlet leave for just 3 million euros plus an additional million in bonuses, as otherwise, they would run the risk of losing him as a free agent by January.

Whilst we still await an official confirmation from Juventus, we can safely assume that Kaio will be a Bianconeri player next season.