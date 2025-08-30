Nicolo Savona has officially completed his transfer from Juventus to Nottingham Forest, providing the Bianconeri with a significant cash boost. The defender, who progressed through the club’s youth system, represents a positive financial inflow for the men in black and white.

Savona has only had one full season in senior professional football, having been promoted to the Juventus first team last term. Despite his limited experience, his season with the senior squad was very successful, and he could have been a key player for the club had he stayed. His development demonstrated both technical ability and maturity, highlighting his potential to perform consistently at the highest level.

Transfer Interest and Move to England

The defender had been linked with a move to England since the previous transfer window, when Newcastle United reportedly showed interest in signing him. Ultimately, it was Nottingham Forest who secured his signature. The Premier League club has a history of conducting business with Juventus, having also signed Douglas Luiz from the Bianconeri this summer. Savona’s move reflects Forest’s strategy of acquiring young, talented players from top European clubs to strengthen their squad.

Nicolo Savona (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Transfer Details and Future Prospects

Savona is now expected to continue his development in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest. As reported on the Juventus website, Juventus stated, “€13 million, payable in four financial years, in addition to variable bonuses up to a maximum of € 2.5 million.”

Savona did well on our team, and we trust him to keep developing well in the Premier League with Forest. His technical skills, tactical understanding, and composure under pressure suggest that he has the potential to adapt successfully to English football.

Overall, the move represents an important step in Savona’s career, providing him with the opportunity to showcase his talent on a larger stage while allowing Juventus to strengthen their financial position.