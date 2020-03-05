OFFICIAL: Serie A behind closed doors

The Italian Government have decreed that all sporting events in Italy be played behind closed doors until April 3 due to the Coronavirus outbreak, including Juventus-Lyon.

The Italian Football Federation have also confirmed that Serie A games will be played behind closed doors until at least April 3.

The decree will mean that Juve’s match against Inter, which was initially postponed to the end of the season, is expected to be played this weekend at the Juve Stadium, albeit behind closed doors.

Juve’s second leg tie against Lyon in the Champions League will also be played without a crowd due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus across Italy and Europe.

The Serie A calender is expected to be bumped along by a week with an extra midweek in May which allow for all the fixtures to be completed before the close of the season on 24 May.