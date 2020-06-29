All Stories, Club News, Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Simone Muratore joins Atalanta

June 29, 2020

Juventus U23 captain Simone Muratore has joined Atalanta on a permanent deal worth €7m with Juve retaining no buy-back option.

The 22-year old is viewed as a promising young talent and La Dea have decided to invest in his talent by making a bid which Juve accepted.

An official announcement on the clubs website confirmed the news:

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Atalanta B.C. S.p.A. for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Simone Muratore has been reached for a consideration of € 7 million payable in four financial years.

The economic effect is positive for about € 6.8 million, net of auxiliary expenses.

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Felix Correia

June 30, 2020

OFFICIAL: Stephy Mavididi joins Montpellier

June 30, 2020

Juventus linked with Milik and Jimenez

June 30, 2020