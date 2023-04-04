chiesa
Official Juventus Squad: Four players return for Coppa Italia clash against Inter

April 4, 2023 - 2:00 pm

This evening, the Allianz Stadium will host the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final tie between Juventus and Inter, which will be the third Derby d’Italia clash of the season.

Ahead of the major showdown, the Bianconeri’s official Twitter account posted the official matchday squad.

Max Allegri has called up 23 players for the encounter against the Nerazzurri, including four stars who missed the weekend’s league win over Hellas Verona.

The most important inclusion is undoubtedly Federico Chiesa who makes his return following a recent injury setback. The winger has been dealing with a mysterious pain in the knee, but his condition has apparently improved over the past few days.

Alex Sandro also returns to the squad after recovering from a knock he sustained last month. Both returnees are unlikely to start tonight’s match though.

Moreover, Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes are also available after serving respective Serie A suspensions over the weekend. While the Frenchman should be an automatic starter, the Argentine will most likely settle for a spot on the bench.

On the contrary, club captain Leonardo Bonucci and star midfielder Paul Pogba remain on the treatment table.

Here is the 23-man squad as posted by the official Juventus Twitter account:

Avatar

